Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.74. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

