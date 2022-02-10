Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.74. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 200 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)
