American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $161.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $164.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.73 on Monday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

