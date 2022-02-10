Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.94

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.94 and traded as high as $154.70. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $154.70, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($214.94) to €179.00 ($205.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

