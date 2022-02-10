Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 890,171 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.12 million and a PE ratio of -50.50.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 496,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £24,808.45 ($33,547.60).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

