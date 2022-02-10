MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 62,922 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.40.
MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)
