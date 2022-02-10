Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $468.01 on Monday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $287.40 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

