Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

