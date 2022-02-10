Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
