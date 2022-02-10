Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

