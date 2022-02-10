Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

KIRK opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.