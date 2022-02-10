Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Disco Company Profile
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
