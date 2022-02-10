Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Disco in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

DSCSY opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.24. Disco has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

