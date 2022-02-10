Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.26) to GBX 6,285 ($84.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 3,664 ($49.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 3,288 ($44.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,891.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,209.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

