Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,237.50 ($16.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,276.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,385.04. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.