musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON MMAG opened at GBX 162 ($2.19) on Monday. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 44,112 shares of musicMagpie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($101,406.90).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

