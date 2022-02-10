NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($129.82) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.75).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,252 ($98.07) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,773.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,904.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 7,030 ($95.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.73).

In related news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.87) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,175.05). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,586.21).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

