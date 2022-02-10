Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

