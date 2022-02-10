Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.04 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -13.64 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 58.67%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.70%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Rackspace Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

