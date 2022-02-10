Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

