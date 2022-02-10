Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of KO opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

