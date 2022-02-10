Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Arhaus stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

