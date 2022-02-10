Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

