St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,576.50 ($21.32) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,610.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,586.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

