First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,118.27

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,118.27 ($28.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,528 ($20.66). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,542 ($20.85), with a volume of 74,459 shares.

FDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($29.75) to GBX 1,600 ($21.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.82 million and a P/E ratio of 531.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,845.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,118.27.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.46) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($133,732.25).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

