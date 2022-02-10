ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.14. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 34,509 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.