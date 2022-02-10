ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.14. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 34,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.