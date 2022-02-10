Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 424,297 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMW)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.