Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

