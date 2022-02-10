Jefferies Financial Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $82.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.72.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

