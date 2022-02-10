Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

