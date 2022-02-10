Stephens Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.56.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $100.72.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.