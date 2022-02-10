Stephens Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.