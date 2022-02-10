Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.94 ($0.12). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 8.94 ($0.12), with a volume of 163 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.10.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Company Profile (LON:SQS)
