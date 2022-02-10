TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 477.13 ($6.45). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 476 ($6.44), with a volume of 364,314 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.