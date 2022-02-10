Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

