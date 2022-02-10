Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Cannae has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.78.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 84.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.