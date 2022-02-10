Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $201,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

