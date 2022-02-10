Elevation Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

