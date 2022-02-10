StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

