Truist Financial Weighs in on GDS Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. GDS has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 678.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after acquiring an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

