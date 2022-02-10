Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.40 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.02.

IFC opened at C$185.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$32.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$186.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

