Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edison International in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE EIX opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

