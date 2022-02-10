FY2023 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

