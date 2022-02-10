Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
