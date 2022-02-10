Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $650.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.