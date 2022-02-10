Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 468.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZURN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

