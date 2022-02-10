Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

