Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $17.96 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $950.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.