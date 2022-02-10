American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 57,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 271,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.