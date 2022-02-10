Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.05. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 119,208 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.