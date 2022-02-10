Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.05. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 119,208 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
