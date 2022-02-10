Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.35. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 995,652 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The company has a market cap of C$377.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

