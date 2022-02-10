Piper Sandler Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

