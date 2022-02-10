Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a report released on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.