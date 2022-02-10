Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of SGEN opened at $141.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

