Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $10,160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 517,893 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

